Developing new tech skills helps alleviate poverty, says TN Sports Minister

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Western Australia to establish a DNA Data Zoo in TN to improve biodiversity conservation efforts at the summit.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mano Thanagaraj releasing a book  during the event on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

CHENNAI: Employment in emerging technology and digital sectors would require developing new skills and capabilities and it can play a critical role in bringing our entire population above the poverty line,” said Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the Umagine summit on Saturday. “The duty of shaping technology growth lies with the youth. As we look into the future, we have a great opportunity to drive sustainable and inclusive growth for India.”

T Mano Thangaraj, Information Technology (IT) Minister said three objectives of the IT department contribute to the trillion-dollar economy goal. “The first is to show we have talent, infrastructure and stable policies, second is to bring all the stakeholders of this IT ecosystem into one platform, and the third is giving the common man access to technology to make their life better.”

TRB Rajaa, a member of the state planning commission said the state government is actively working on a policy to support the Audio-Visual Gaming and Computer Graphics (AVGC) Industry, which will be released shortly. “This move will attract investors and the AVGC industry," he said.

In the next few years, your startup is going to be successful only if it aligns with the sustainable development goals: Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M on incubating startups with social relevance.
Mano Thangaraj and J Kumaragurubaran, secretary, the Department of IT, presented the Blue Ocean Awards to the winner during the event. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Western Australia to establish a DNA Data Zoo in TN to improve biodiversity conservation efforts at the summit.

