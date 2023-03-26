Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLAs to work for law against honour-related crimes in TN

Activists pointed out while the central governments headed by the Congress, as well as BJP, promised to bring out exclusive legislation, it has not yet been done.

Published: 26th March 2023

Honour killing.(Photo |AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MLAs of DMK and its allies will work towards bringing legislation against honour-related crimes in the state. This is the opportune time to do it, said DMK MLA Ezhilan speaking at the state-level consultation on the draft bill The Freedom of Marriage and Association and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour Act 2022. The draft bill was created by the Dalit Human Rights Defender Network.

Ezhilan assured DMK MLAs will take the bill to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin again. Activists pointed out that while the central governments headed by the Congress, as well as BJP, promised to bring out exclusive legislation, it has not yet been done. “The number of honour killings in Tamil Nadu is alarming. Being a progressive state, Tamil Nadu must first set a precedent for the entire country by legislating a law. As per our estimate, 120-150 honour-related murders take place in the state,” said Kadhir, founder-director of the Madurai- based NGO Evidence.

Terming honour-based crimes as crimes against humanity, MLA from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) said that opposition parties including AIADMK and BJP, who blame the DMK government at every opportunity they get, didn’t stage protests against the Vengaivayal incident in which human excrement was found in the village overhead tank used by the Dalits. “Only communist parties and VCK who are in alliance with DMK protested,” he said.

