Elderly tribals in TN trek 10 km to get Rs 1,000 pension

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Every month, over 2,000 senior citizens, belonging to scheduled tribes, in Anaikattu taluk in Vellore embark on a treacherous trek of around 5km to access the Rs 1,000 pension to which they are entitled. The reason for this long, often dangerous, journey with a relatively meagre reward? The 76 hamlets, including Peenjamandai, Palampattu and Jhardhan Kollai, are on a hill contiguous with the Jawadhu Hills and lack mobile signals, which are essential for disbursal of the state government’s monthly pension.

Since 2012, when disbursal started being made to bank accounts, two bank coordinators arrive at a hairpin bend on the hill on the 15th of each month to check the beneficiaries’ biometrics and initiate the transfer. Only about 280 pensioners, out of 2,500 in the taluk, receive their stipend through the post office. The others have to make a round trip of around 10 km, often on mud roads, with sometimes dangerous results.

Take 75-year-old V Muthamma. Two years ago, she slipped and fell while on the way to collect her pension and suffered a fracture.

“That day was a big tragedy for me. I have been bedridden ever since,” she said. She now gets her pension via the post office with help of her relatives. Another elderly person, Rajammal, recently slipped on the mud road and fractured her finger when making the trip while a senior citizen named Kulli, was hit by cattle on her way to collect the money.

“Sometimes, my son helps me collect the amount. But most of the time, I go alone. After I was hit by the cattle, I slipped and fell unconscious,” she said. TNIE noticed that the mud roads make it difficult even to travel by bike. Despite these obstacles, some like K Chinna Ponnu (65) from Muthanoor hamlet in Peenjamandai, have no other option.

“I was abandoned and depended on the monthly pension. I walk 6km bare feet, aided by a stick, and come back,” she said.

The pension is essential for their survival as most work on farmland, and receive grains instead of wages.

Beneficiaries of other pension schemes and 100-day job workers struggle because of the lack of mobile and internet connectivity. Peenjamandai Village Panchayat president Regha Anandhan said, “A 10-BSNL signal tower is likely to be installed soon. Although there is an individual with WiFi connection on the hill, they sought a monthly payment to use their connection for pensions. That is why we aren’t using it.” However, tribal villagers feared the tower would take at least a year to come up and urged the authorities to make alternative arrangements.

