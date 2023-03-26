Four held for bid to ferry man illegally to Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A day after a Sri Lankan national was caught stranded in third sandbar near Dhanushkodi, the marine and Q branch police on Saturday apprehended four persons for allegedly working towards helping the man illegally enter the island nation. The suspects had left the man in the third sandbar and told him that another ferry would come and take him to Sri Lankan shores.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the man, Janahan Fernando (39) from Valvettithurai, was attempting to illegally enter the island nation without valid documents. “In 2010, Fernando registered himself as a refugee in the United Kingdom. Later he attempted to return to Sri Lanka but didn’t receive the necessary permit from the UK authorities. So, he decided to take an illegal ferry to the island nation through India. He reached Chennai by flight on Thursday and then went to Pamban. He approached many people seeking help to drop him in Sri Lanka, and finally, an illegal ferry operator took money from him and dropped him at the third san bar after assuring him that another ferry will come to pick him up,” sources said. Mandapam police and marine police arrested another Sri Lankan national Vasanthakumar (36) who reached the Mandapam refugee camp seeking refuge on Saturday morning.

