Government, NLCIL 'cheated public' by offering price below market rate for land: PMK chief

The PMK chief appealed for public support in the fight to save lands and safeguard the region from climatic changes.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi President and former central minister Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday accused Industries Minister Thangan Thennarasu of lying in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Anbumani alleged that during a discussion on the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) land acquisition issue, the minister concealed facts to portray NLCIL as a harmless industry.

"Minister Thangan Thennarasu said that NLCIL will provide permanent jobs to landowners but in reality they offered just annual maintenance contract works which pay less than daily wages. Since it is contract-based employment, they can be dismissed anytime. Also, the enterprise offer less amount compared to the market rate of the land and is also causing damage to the environment of Cuddalore," Anbumani said.

Prior to addressing the press, Anbumani had a meeting with farmers, vendors' associations, environmental activists and the public from the district at a private hall in Neyveli.

Speaking at the meeting, he said, "Only now we understand the extend of damage caused by the NLCIL. Some are still unaware of the problems that could arise in the future. No one can deny that they have not been affected by NLCIL, especially those who are at this meeting. People who gave their 37,000 acres of land in 1956 were cheated. If the central government acquires the proposed 91,000 acres of land, it will cause destruction from Neyveli to Kollidam North Bank."

Anbumani also expressed his concern over the declining groundwater levels that affects 15-20 villages in five districts. He criticised the government for planning new mining projects by neglecting the plight of people. He also pointed out that the state government had announced its plan to generate 15,000 MW electricity through alternative sources by 2030, and questioned the need for new mines while NLCIL is only producing 800-1000 MW of electricity out of the required 18,000 MW.

The PMK chief appealed for public support in the fight to save lands and safeguard the region from climatic changes. Government's attempts to intimidate people through the police were condemned, stating that they will continue the fight.

