Home States Tamil Nadu

ISRO’s heaviest rocket to lift off from Sriharikota

According to OneWeb, Sunday’s launch would be the 18th overall and third this year.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO, LVM rocket

ISRO's LVM3-M3

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up to launch its heaviest payload rocket LVM3, previously known as GSLV Mk-3, with 36 commercial satellites on board. The rocket will take off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, on Sunday morning, and the countdown began on Saturday.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Ltd, UK (OneWeb Group Company), under a commercial agreement with ISRO’s NewSpace India Ltd to launch 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEO). The first set of 36 satellites for OneWeb Group company was launched on October 23, 2022.  

In the mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totalling 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including Chandrayaan-2, ISRO said in a statement.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses and communities. The company, which has India’s Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder, is implementing a constellation of low earth orbit satellites.

According to OneWeb, Sunday’s launch would be the 18th overall and third this year. The mission would be one of the “most significant milestones” in the history of OneWeb as it will add 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet and complete the first ever global LEO constellation.

According to OneWeb constellation design, OneWeb Gen-1 is a 150 kg satellite and the constellation comprises 648 individual satellites. A total of 588 active satellites are currently operational at an altitude of about 1,200 km. About 616 satellites are needed to roll out global coverage.

The satellites will be separated in five phases. LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 Mission is designed in such a way that the cryogenic upper stage (C25) will handle the operation using an in-house built inertial navigation system, ISRO officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Sriharikota LVM3
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp