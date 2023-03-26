ISRO’s heaviest rocket to lift off from Sriharikota

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up to launch its heaviest payload rocket LVM3, previously known as GSLV Mk-3, with 36 commercial satellites on board. The rocket will take off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, on Sunday morning, and the countdown began on Saturday.

This is the second mission for Network Access Associates Ltd, UK (OneWeb Group Company), under a commercial agreement with ISRO’s NewSpace India Ltd to launch 72 satellites into low-earth orbits (LEO). The first set of 36 satellites for OneWeb Group company was launched on October 23, 2022.

In the mission, LVM3 would place 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites totalling 5,805 kg into a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees. This is the sixth flight of LVM3. The LVM3 had five consecutive successful missions, including Chandrayaan-2, ISRO said in a statement.

OneWeb is a global communication network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses and communities. The company, which has India’s Bharti Enterprises as a major investor and shareholder, is implementing a constellation of low earth orbit satellites.

According to OneWeb, Sunday’s launch would be the 18th overall and third this year. The mission would be one of the “most significant milestones” in the history of OneWeb as it will add 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet and complete the first ever global LEO constellation.

According to OneWeb constellation design, OneWeb Gen-1 is a 150 kg satellite and the constellation comprises 648 individual satellites. A total of 588 active satellites are currently operational at an altitude of about 1,200 km. About 616 satellites are needed to roll out global coverage.

The satellites will be separated in five phases. LVM3-M3 OneWeb India-2 Mission is designed in such a way that the cryogenic upper stage (C25) will handle the operation using an in-house built inertial navigation system, ISRO officials said.

