Home States Tamil Nadu

Set-up Cauvery surplus water scheme: TN farmers

Farmers have been urging the state government to announce the surplus water scheme in the district for over a decade.

Published: 26th March 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture, Tamil Nadu

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo| Harini Nachiyar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri said that the government has failed to fulfil the long-term demand for setting up the Cauvery surplus water scheme and expressed dissatisfaction with the agriculture budget 2023-24, which was announced last week.

Farmers have been urging the state government to announce the surplus water scheme in the district for over a decade. Under this scheme, the surplus water flowing during the monsoon will be diverted to lakes across the district and recharge groundwater levels. However, so far, no announcement has been made by the government.

Speaking to TNIE, state president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association SA Chinnasamy said, “The Cauvery surplus water scheme is the need of the hour as there are no perennial water sources in Dharmapuri. So far, the only source of water has been raining. Last year, the district received 1,025 mm of rain and most water bodies were filled. But there is no guarantee that the climatic conditions would remain the same. We need a permanent solution to solve the water crisis.”

S Jayapaul, another farmer from Kambainallur, said, “The groundwater levels in parts of the district have sunk alarmingly low. Farmers rely on groundwater for cultivation and it needs to be recharged. If the Cauvery surplus water scheme is implemented, it can recharge the groundwater and farmers can have water even in the harshest summer.”

Officials from the Dharmapuri administration said, “The request has been forwarded to the state government by various farming outfits in Dharmapuri.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery surplus water scheme Dharmapuri
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp