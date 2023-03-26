Set-up Cauvery surplus water scheme: TN farmers

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri said that the government has failed to fulfil the long-term demand for setting up the Cauvery surplus water scheme and expressed dissatisfaction with the agriculture budget 2023-24, which was announced last week.

Farmers have been urging the state government to announce the surplus water scheme in the district for over a decade. Under this scheme, the surplus water flowing during the monsoon will be diverted to lakes across the district and recharge groundwater levels. However, so far, no announcement has been made by the government.

Speaking to TNIE, state president of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association SA Chinnasamy said, “The Cauvery surplus water scheme is the need of the hour as there are no perennial water sources in Dharmapuri. So far, the only source of water has been raining. Last year, the district received 1,025 mm of rain and most water bodies were filled. But there is no guarantee that the climatic conditions would remain the same. We need a permanent solution to solve the water crisis.”

S Jayapaul, another farmer from Kambainallur, said, “The groundwater levels in parts of the district have sunk alarmingly low. Farmers rely on groundwater for cultivation and it needs to be recharged. If the Cauvery surplus water scheme is implemented, it can recharge the groundwater and farmers can have water even in the harshest summer.”

Officials from the Dharmapuri administration said, “The request has been forwarded to the state government by various farming outfits in Dharmapuri.”

