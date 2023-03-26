Teachers urge TNSTC to resume bus service to Kurichi govt school

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students from Kurichi government higher secondary school have to walk for around 2 km everyday to the school after the government bus has stopped plying. A postgraduate teacher from the school told TNIE, “As the school is located near Kurichi lake, there is no proper transport facility to reach the school. Earlier, a government bus (84C) was operated two times daily (8.30 am and 4.30 pm) from Ukkadam to school and students from Kurichi, Machampalayam and nearby areas took the bus to reach school. But the bus service stopped during the pandemic and has not yet resumed, due to which students have to walk for around 2 km to the school. Because of this, many students are dropping out of the school.”

A parent, D Selvakumar, told TNIE, “We have already submitted a petition to the TNSTC branch in Ukkadam urging the resumption of bus service. But, the officers have not taken any steps in over one year.”

Condemning this, Marumalarchi Makkam Iyakkam conducted a demonstration in the city recently.

When asked about it, a top officer from the TNSTC branch in Ukkadam said, “The bus service was stopped due to staff shortage. However, we would take steps to resolve the issue.”

