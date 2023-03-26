Technical glitches steal MGNREGS workers of wages, peace of mind in TN

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: MGNREGS workers in the state are a disgruntled lot nowadays as they complain that the host of measures brought in by the Union government recently to “promote transparency” in the system has done anything but that. From glitches in its mobile monitoring system preventing the recording of daily attendance to wage payment hassles over mandatory Aadhaar linkage, experts said the prevalence of such issues could force those availing of the scheme to drop work eventually.

Pointing to the mandatory marking of attendance through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) for workers that came into effect from January 1, 2023, A Palanisamy, the state treasurer of All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU), said while the workers overcame the primary obstacle of not owing a smartphone, the glitches in the online platform prevented several of them from recording their daily attendance.

“Further, the workers in the field do not know whether their attendance for the day was marked. They would know only when they receive the wages through their account,” he added. A supervisor and worker in Manachanallur taluk, who is entrusted with the duty of taking attendance, said, “I have to take attendance of around 200 people working in three different places in Ayikudi panchayat within 9 am and this should be done within an hour.”

On those days when the process gets delayed or when there is a network error, most workers get left out of the attendance registration, the supervisor said and added that there was no alternative. Another problem the workers complained of was linking Aadhaar to their bank account for receiving wages. Many of us have already linked the Aadhaar number with our bank account, but in the past few weeks when we enquire with the bank about wage payments from the Union government, they simply say problems persist due to non-linkage, workers said.

When enquired, a senior district administration official who oversees MGNREGS work said many such problems in digital attendance were being observed and expressed helplessness in resolving them. “We believe the new system would be taken back by the Union government; otherwise the problems would collapse the basic motive of the scheme,” the official added.

