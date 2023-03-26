Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Electricity Minister inaugurates multiple projects in Coimbatore

The Chief Minister has announced new projects for the CCMC, especially the Metro rail project and Rs 9,000 crore has been allotted for it.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: TN Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji inaugurated several projects completed by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) worth Rs 4.75 crore in Coimbatore on Saturday. The minister also laid the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 28.03 crore, which include paving of new roads. He inaugurated the new bus shelter near the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Commissioner M Prathap, Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila, Deputy R Vetriselvan, and other officials were also present.Addressing the media, Balaji said, “Works worth Rs 32.78 crore have begun at 13 places in the city. So far, road works worth Rs 223 crore are ongoing and 70% of the works have been completed.”

“Around 50% of the ongoing road works in the Edayarpalayam-Thadagam areas have been completed and the officials have been advised to complete the remaining works quickly. The Chief Minister has announced new projects for the CCMC, especially the Metro rail project and Rs 9,000 crore has been allotted for it. The work will begin after the DPR is approved.”

“Semmozhi Poonga is an excellent project and the Chief Minister has allocated funds for updating the project, which was pending for many years. Another outstanding project is the ‘Ezhilmigu Kovai’. Currently, the Semmozhi Park works are being carried out in only one portion of the central jail campus. The rest of the work will take place after the prison is relocated,” he added.

