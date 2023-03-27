Home States Tamil Nadu

24/7 operations at Madurai airport soon

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is extending the runway from 7,500 feet to 12,000 feet. For that, the state government has acquired 692.15 acres and handed it over to AAI.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  As Madurai airport is set to function 24 hours from April 1, members from Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce demanded its inclusion in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce President N Jegatheesan said the 24-hour operation of the airport was a decade-old demand.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is extending the runway from 7,500 feet to 12,000 feet. For that, the state government has acquired 692.15 acres and handed it over to AAI. However, the AAI is facing challenges in extension at the east side due to a four way lane crossing.

The TN government should execute the Detailed Project Report to construct an underpass, worth Rs 800 crore, so that AAI can extend the runway in the east side,” said Jegatheesan, adding that the operation of more international flights will boost growth in all aspects, including trade and commerce.

Airport Director Ganesan said the construction of an extended civil aviation centre and other necessary works are underway, which will be completed by April 2024, at a cost of Rs 110 crore. “A proposal has been sent to the government for acquiring 2% of water bodies for runway extension. At present, Madurai airport operates flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and overseas flights to Sri Lanka, Dubai and Singapore. Services to other countries would be introduced soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp