24/7 operations at Madurai airport soon

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As Madurai airport is set to function 24 hours from April 1, members from Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce demanded its inclusion in the Bilateral Air Service Agreement on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce President N Jegatheesan said the 24-hour operation of the airport was a decade-old demand.

“The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is extending the runway from 7,500 feet to 12,000 feet. For that, the state government has acquired 692.15 acres and handed it over to AAI. However, the AAI is facing challenges in extension at the east side due to a four way lane crossing.

The TN government should execute the Detailed Project Report to construct an underpass, worth Rs 800 crore, so that AAI can extend the runway in the east side,” said Jegatheesan, adding that the operation of more international flights will boost growth in all aspects, including trade and commerce.

Airport Director Ganesan said the construction of an extended civil aviation centre and other necessary works are underway, which will be completed by April 2024, at a cost of Rs 110 crore. “A proposal has been sent to the government for acquiring 2% of water bodies for runway extension. At present, Madurai airport operates flights to Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and overseas flights to Sri Lanka, Dubai and Singapore. Services to other countries would be introduced soon,” he said.

