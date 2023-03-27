Home States Tamil Nadu

Call off inquiry into Kalakshetra row: NCW to DGP

Earlier, allegations of sexual harassment charged on a senior faculty members of the Kalakshetra had surfaced on social media platforms. 

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Amid the Rukmini Devi College for Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, reeling under controversy over allegations of sexual harassment against a senior teacher associated with the institute coming to the surface, the Adyar All Women’s Police Station, in the latest development, on Sunday initiated a probe based on two separate complaints filed respectively by the institute management and a student, both indicating “spread of misinformation” on social media platforms.  

Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission of Women (NCW), who had earlier sought police intervention, asked DGP C Sylendra Babu not to pursue the matter further as the primary complainant denied allegations of sexual harassment during an interrogation session by the internal complaints committee (ICC) of the institute. 

“Both the institute and the student have sought action against the perpetrators of misinformation on social media. A probe is on,” a police official said. Earlier, allegations of sexual harassment charged on a senior faculty member of the Kalakshetra had surfaced on social media platforms. 

In a statement signed by Chairman S Ramadorai and released on Saturday, the Kalakshetra Foundation once again denied the allegations, stating that the ICC, based on a detailed inquiry spanning over two months into the matter, found the allegations to be “baseless.” The chairman further said the foundation itself did not receive any complaints, as per the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act) guidelines.

Chairman Ramadorai pointed out that the foundation had responded to the NCW on March 24, giving details of the action taken by the institution on the matter. While requesting the NCW to consider its actions, the chairman further said that if NCW was not satisfied with its adequacy, the foundation would welcome further inquiry.

Mired in controversy over sexual harassment allegation levelled against faculty member 

Earlier, allegations of sexual harassment charged a senior faculty member of the Kalakshetra had surfaced on social media platforms. In a statement signed by Chairman S Ramadorai and released on Saturday, the Kalakshetra Foundation once again denied the allegations, stating that the ICC, based on a detailed inquiry spanning over two months into the matter, found the allegations to be “baseless.”

The chairman further said the foundation itself did not receive any complaints, as per the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act) guidelines.

