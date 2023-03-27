Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK tasks observers to enrol 50K new members ahead of ’24 LS polls

Published: 27th March 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As part of its preparations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK has appointed 234 state-level functionaries as observers for each assembly constituency and tasked each with enrolling 50,000 new members in their respective constituency and appointing enthusiastic party cadre in poll booth committees.

However, a section of observers says it would be a herculean task to enrol 50,000 new members in each assembly constituency.

“Enrolling 50,000 new members would be a herculean task as the youth wing has enrolled nearly 10,000 new members in each assembly constituency. Likewise, the students’ wing and women’s wing have also completed their membership drive by enrolling around 20,000 new members in each assembly constituency. In this situation, how can we identify 50,000 new members for the party, that too, within two months before former CM Karunanidhi’s birthday on June 3. Hence, I think many observers won’t be able to achieve the task?” an observer of western districts told TNIE.

Another observer of an assembly constituency said the ruling camp is keen on winning all the 39 Lok Sabha MP seats in the state and has appointed separate in-charges for each assembly constituency to oversee the strengthening of poll booths and carry out voter verification. He added, “Earlier, in-charges were appointed only for district-level units.”

“Since the booth committees play a crucial role in identifying party voters and potential party supporters, observers have been instructed to ensure that lethargic and lazy individuals are not appointed to booth committees,” another observer for an assembly constituency in Delta districts told TNIE.

