Hockey championship: TN men win gold, women bag silver 

In the first edition of Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championships 2023, Tamil Nadu men secured Gold by beating Karnataka in a shootout.

Tamil Nadu women

Tamil Nadu women team won Silver after losing to Karnataka at Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championships 2023

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  In the first edition of Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championships 2023, Tamil Nadu men secured Gold by beating Karnataka in a shootout.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu women had to settle for Silver after losing to Karnataka. Kerala men and Andhra Pradesh women took home the bronze medal in the respective categories.

As part of Hockey India's Grassroots Development Programme, the first tournament was held in four zones from March 19-26. South zone matches were hosted at the Velumanickam Hockey Stadium in the Ramanathapuram district.

According to Hockey India, players selected from each zone will form a team to participate in the first Hockey India Inter-Zone Championship. 

