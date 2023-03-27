Home States Tamil Nadu

Hold AIADMK polls as per old by-laws: O Panneerselvam

Attending a family event of his faction’s Mayiladuthurai district secretary at Kuthalam on Sunday, Panneerselvam said,

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Replying to a question on his contesting the election for the post of AIADMK general secretary, deposed party coordinator O Panneerselvam here on Sunday disapproved of the recently amended by-laws and said the poll should be held in accordance with the norms that existed during the “days of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa”. 

Attending a family event of his faction’s Mayiladuthurai district secretary at Kuthalam on Sunday, Panneerselvam said, “As per the old by-laws which existed in the days of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the elections for the party’s positions should be held democratically through the party’s primary members. However, they were amended against our disapproval.” 

Disapproving of the amendment wherein a candidate for the party general secretary post should be proposed by ten district secretaries and seconded by another ten, Panneerselvam further said, “As per the old by-laws AIADMK’s members in the lower rung can contest for the party’s top position. The election should be held in accordance with such laws.”

The former chief minister also mentioned “old” by-laws that stated new memberships should be issued and existing ones renewed every five years.  “The application forms for inclusion and renewal of membership should be distributed through the party’s branch units. The forms should be filled out and returned to the party’s head office. The applicants who receive membership cards should elect the party’s office bearers,” he added. 

On the camaraderie shown by members of his faction to ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala during her visit to Velankanni a few days ago, Panneerselvam said, “The party will succeed if all stand united.”

AIADMK rule declared delta a protected agri zone, says Edappadi

Thanjavur: It was the AIADMK-led government that declared the Cauvery delta region a protected agriculture zone as farmers were apprehensive of losing land to hydrocarbon extraction companies, said former chief minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday.

Attending a wedding reception of one of the family members of former minister R Kamaraj in Thanjavur, Palaniswami also pointed out that in his capacity as the chief minister, he ordered for 24-hour power supply for agriculture. The DMK-led government has now been providing supplies for limited hours of the day.

“If there is no power shortage, as claimed by the DMK government, why have they introduced time limits?” he questioned. Whenever the DMK comes to power, there will be a power outage, he remarked.

