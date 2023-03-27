Home States Tamil Nadu

Implement Cauvery surplus water scheme immediately, says Anbumani

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government to announce the Cauvery surplus water scheme immediately.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Dr Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government to announce the Cauvery surplus water scheme immediately.

Addressing the party cadre in Rajapettai, Anbumani said, “Dharmapuri is one of the most drought-prone areas in Tamil Nadu.

For years, PMK and various outfits have been urging the state government to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme. This scheme could eliminate 80% of the problems in the district. Last year alone, over 620 TMC of water drained into the sea. We only need three TMC water every year. Under this scheme, the surplus water will be diverted to lakes across the district. The state government must announce this scheme immediately.”

Further, Anbumani urged Governor RN Ravi to immediately give assent to the bill banning online gambling.  Speaking about Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) expansion, he said, “Efforts are underway to acquire over 90,000 acres of land for coal and lignite projects.

Coal is extremely dangerous to the environment and the health of the people. Already Cuddalore has been marked as a mining-polluted district. Tamil Nadu produces over 35,000 MW of electricity and we only need 18,000 MW. NLC contributes only 800 to 1000 MW. So this expansion is unnecessary.”

“Though the DMK government is introducing an agriculture budget, introducing climate change policy, etc, on the other hand, they are destroying the cultivation and environment through harmful schemes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbumani Ramadoss Cauvery surplus water scheme
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp