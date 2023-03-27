Implement Cauvery surplus water scheme immediately, says Anbumani

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the state government to announce the Cauvery surplus water scheme immediately.

Addressing the party cadre in Rajapettai, Anbumani said, “Dharmapuri is one of the most drought-prone areas in Tamil Nadu.

For years, PMK and various outfits have been urging the state government to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme. This scheme could eliminate 80% of the problems in the district. Last year alone, over 620 TMC of water drained into the sea. We only need three TMC water every year. Under this scheme, the surplus water will be diverted to lakes across the district. The state government must announce this scheme immediately.”

Further, Anbumani urged Governor RN Ravi to immediately give assent to the bill banning online gambling. Speaking about Neyveli Lignite Corporation's (NLC) expansion, he said, “Efforts are underway to acquire over 90,000 acres of land for coal and lignite projects.

Coal is extremely dangerous to the environment and the health of the people. Already Cuddalore has been marked as a mining-polluted district. Tamil Nadu produces over 35,000 MW of electricity and we only need 18,000 MW. NLC contributes only 800 to 1000 MW. So this expansion is unnecessary.”

“Though the DMK government is introducing an agriculture budget, introducing climate change policy, etc, on the other hand, they are destroying the cultivation and environment through harmful schemes,” he added.

