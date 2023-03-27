Kanniyakumari pet owners forgo 42 parakeets to forest department

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Following awareness campaigns, pet owners handed over 42 parakeets to the forest department in the last month. They are being kept at Udayagiri biodiversity park and would be released later, said District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja.



Last month, the district forest department slapped a Rs 20,000 fine on a man for keeping two parakeets illegally in his house near Nagercoil under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since then, awareness drives have been conducted among school students.



"Under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, parakeets are listed in the 4th schedule. They are prohibited from being kept as pets. As per the act, a fine up to Rs 25,000 can be imposed and imprisonment could be given up to 3 years," said Ilayaraja, adding that the forest department can impose any amount as a fine when the amended act comes into force on April 1. "Parakeets will be shifted to the second schedule," he noted.



Welcoming the public support in spreading awareness, Ilayaraja said information regarding parakeets can be sent to the dedicated Whatsapp number 8300848506.



Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation's founder Vinod Sadhasivan said the wings of the parakeets were cut by those who raised them in houses. "As a result, the birds can fly only up to a height of 10 feet and would be harmed by other birds or animals if they are released now. It can gain strength only after 3 months," he added.

KANNIYAKUMARI: Following awareness campaigns, pet owners handed over 42 parakeets to the forest department in the last month. They are being kept at Udayagiri biodiversity park and would be released later, said District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja. Last month, the district forest department slapped a Rs 20,000 fine on a man for keeping two parakeets illegally in his house near Nagercoil under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since then, awareness drives have been conducted among school students. "Under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, parakeets are listed in the 4th schedule. They are prohibited from being kept as pets. As per the act, a fine up to Rs 25,000 can be imposed and imprisonment could be given up to 3 years," said Ilayaraja, adding that the forest department can impose any amount as a fine when the amended act comes into force on April 1. "Parakeets will be shifted to the second schedule," he noted. Welcoming the public support in spreading awareness, Ilayaraja said information regarding parakeets can be sent to the dedicated Whatsapp number 8300848506. Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation's founder Vinod Sadhasivan said the wings of the parakeets were cut by those who raised them in houses. "As a result, the birds can fly only up to a height of 10 feet and would be harmed by other birds or animals if they are released now. It can gain strength only after 3 months," he added.