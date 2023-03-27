Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai corporation likely to announce new parking plans in 2023-24 budget

A senior official from the CCMC told TNIE that the civic body’s revenue has increased following the revision of property tax rates, and this would encourage it to take up more projects.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore_budget

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) will table its budget for FY 2023-24 on Wednesday, and two new projects, including converting the 60-year-old VOC park into a birds park and setting up MLCP facilities, are likely to be proposed.

Last year, the CCMC proposed projects such as the Kavundampalayam Solar Power plant, a Multi-Level Car Parking facility at DB Road in RS Puram, the Knowledge and Study Centre at Aadis street, NMT (Non-Motorised Transport) Corridor of which some are in the execution stage.

A senior official from the CCMC told TNIE that the civic body’s revenue has increased following the revision of property tax rates, and this would encourage it to take up more projects. The VOC Zoological park is shut down for more than a year now due to various issues, including the approval from the Central Zoo Authority.

The CCMC has decided to shift the animals to other zoos and convert the VOC Zoo into a bird park. The civic body is likely to make a formal announcement regarding this during its budget session. Further, the civic body will be constructing an MLCP facility at Cross-Cut Road in Gandhipuram and Raja Street near Town Hall, the two important commercial areas in the city. The civic body has completed a feasibility study through consultants and will reveal the project details in the budget.

Besides, sources said the civic body will be announcing a dedicated parking policy for RS Puram and Race Course by fixing parking charges for on-street and off-street parking, identifying and marking parking spots for vehicles, marking no parking zones and taking action against the violators.

