Off the cuff: With great ‘power’ comes great cost 

By Express News Service

Fam & fun ‘driving’ force behind duty

A police inspector attached with the traffic wing in Chennai was recently placed under suspension for apparently employing a cabby to drive her official vehicle. It is said that even her family and acquaintances used to take “free” rides in it. However, during an inquiry, senior officials told her that such instances are just quotidian among officials, and she was facing the heat only because it saw the light of day. This makes one wonder: Such mistakes come to the fore only when noticed!

ILLUSTRATION : sourav roy

On track, off track

During a recent trip to Ariyalur district, K S Alagiri, president of TN congress, was supposed to board the Tiruchy-Chennai Cholan Express at Kumbakonam early on Thursday.

However, an unexpected turn of events in New Delhi prompted Alagiri, along with three fellow Congressmen, including Thanjavur party president TR Loganathan, to resort to a rail roko in front of the Cholan Express at Kumbakonam station.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had been disqualified as a member of parliament. But, since time and tide wait for none, after ten minutes into the protest, the four men were told to board the train they bridled at, to Chennai.

The incident was subject to rounds of social media trolling, with BJP state president K Annamalai “ridiculing” the protesting leaders.

With great ‘power’ comes great cost

Following the increase in electricity tariffs, many small businesses and industries are eager to install solar panels to cut down on electricity bills. TANGEDCO, so far, has received close to 1,000 applications in this regard. However, the applicants have been wary of officials attempting to cash in on the situation. Some say the officials have been kicking their heels as they expect bribe amounts ranging between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Power, indubitably, comes at a cost.

Take your pick

TNCC chief KS Alagiri recently completed four years at the helm, making him the longest-standing president of the TNCC in recent times. Meanwhile, top leaders, including Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram has openly expressed interest to take over. However, Alagiri, in a recent party event in Madurai, referred the name of GK Vasan, the son of late leader Moopanar, to lead the party. This has irked several party members, and all it seems not well within the grand old party.

Out of the woods

A lorry with a Kerala registration number was recently seized by the forest squad officials for transporting 5.75 cubic metres of teak woods out of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) near Ambasamudram. The lorry was handed over to KMTR administration for further proceedings. However, in a strange development, the lorry was released after a fine amount was imposed, triggering activists to throw tantrums.

(Contributed by N Ramesh, S Kumaresan, Sahaya Novinston Lobo, S Guruvanmikanathan, Vignesh V & Thinakaran Rajamani; compiled by Jacob B Jacob)

