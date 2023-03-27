Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur book fair promotes joy of reading among Tiruchy Central Prison inmates

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and District Collector K Karpagam were among the first to donate books to the stall on Saturday evening.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Visitors to the eighth annual book fair that kicked off here on Saturday not only come to buy their favourite published works but also donate books to 'Koondukkul Vaanam' (sky in a cage) – a stall set up by the state prison department which will then hand them over to the Tiruchy Central Prison library for inmates to read.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran and District Collector K Karpagam were among the first to donate books to the stall on Saturday evening. On the stall set up on the instructions of DGP (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari, Tiruchy ranges DIG K Jayabharathi said, "Our aim is to encourage reading among prison inmates and improve themselves in a positive way.

We usually take books for them from the Tiruchy district library on a rotational basis. This time we are collecting books from the Perambalur book fair. We have received almost 200 books through the stall since Saturday evening." Mentioning that reading can reduce jail inmates’ stress and get rid of their loneliness, the DIG further said, “Tiruchy Central Prison has a library with 2,000 books.

At least 200 inmates read there a day. Inmates read biographies of leaders and Thirukkural, and raise awareness on them among other inmates on their birthdays. Books not only improve prisoners’ knowledge but also reduce their worries."

Expressing surprise at spotting the 'Koondukkul Vaanam'stall at the book fair, S Gnanavel, a visitor, said, "Some become prisoners due to dire circumstances. I believe good texts can reform at least one inmate. I hence offered a book to the stall."

