Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi row: Day after state-wide stir, TN Congress to stage Assembly sit-in

As part of the state-wide protest, hundreds of cadres gathered near the Gandhi statue at Chidambaram town under the leadership of state president KS Alagiri.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Congress party members protest at Tatabad in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Congress party members protest at Tatabad in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Congress has instructed its MLAs to wear black shirts to the Assembly on Monday and stage a sit-in in the house to show their protest against the union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. On Sunday, Congress leaders and cadre staged a day-long protest across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As part of the state-wide protest, hundreds of cadres gathered near the Gandhi statue at Chidambaram town under the leadership of state president KS Alagiri. “The post of member of parliament was given to Rahul Gandhi by the people and it was taken away from him by individuals by citing rules. The Congress leader is prepared to face it by going to the people’s court and judiciary,” said Alagiri.

Alagiri further accused Modi of being afraid to face Rahul’s questions and termed his disqualification an act of injustice and political vendetta. The disqualification is a deliberate attempt to avoid Gandhi from raking up the Adani issue inside Parliament, he added.

In Puducherry, a walkathon was organised by the party led by V Narayanasamy, along with Congress state president AV Subramanian on Sunday. The walkathon covered various areas of the Nellithope assembly constituency before reaching Rajiv Gandhi Statue Square, where party functionaries and cadres sat in protest, blocking the roads and raising slogans against the central government and BJP.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress assembly floor leader K Selvapernthagai on Sunday instructed party MLAs to wear a black shirt while attending the assembly and bring placards with the message “We support Rahul Gandhi’’. The MLAs were also told to mention support for Rahul when they get a chance to speak in the assembly.

“In various states, our party MLAs have staged such a kind of protest. The protest is only against the arrogant and anti-democratic activities of the BJP-led union government and it is not against the state government,” Congress assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagi told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLAs Rahul Gandhi row Protest
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp