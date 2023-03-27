Rahul Gandhi row: Day after state-wide stir, TN Congress to stage Assembly sit-in

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Congress has instructed its MLAs to wear black shirts to the Assembly on Monday and stage a sit-in in the house to show their protest against the union government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. On Sunday, Congress leaders and cadre staged a day-long protest across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

As part of the state-wide protest, hundreds of cadres gathered near the Gandhi statue at Chidambaram town under the leadership of state president KS Alagiri. “The post of member of parliament was given to Rahul Gandhi by the people and it was taken away from him by individuals by citing rules. The Congress leader is prepared to face it by going to the people’s court and judiciary,” said Alagiri.

Alagiri further accused Modi of being afraid to face Rahul’s questions and termed his disqualification an act of injustice and political vendetta. The disqualification is a deliberate attempt to avoid Gandhi from raking up the Adani issue inside Parliament, he added.

In Puducherry, a walkathon was organised by the party led by V Narayanasamy, along with Congress state president AV Subramanian on Sunday. The walkathon covered various areas of the Nellithope assembly constituency before reaching Rajiv Gandhi Statue Square, where party functionaries and cadres sat in protest, blocking the roads and raising slogans against the central government and BJP.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress assembly floor leader K Selvapernthagai on Sunday instructed party MLAs to wear a black shirt while attending the assembly and bring placards with the message “We support Rahul Gandhi’’. The MLAs were also told to mention support for Rahul when they get a chance to speak in the assembly.

“In various states, our party MLAs have staged such a kind of protest. The protest is only against the arrogant and anti-democratic activities of the BJP-led union government and it is not against the state government,” Congress assembly floor leader K Selvaperunthagi told TNIE.

