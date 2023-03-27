Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM to provide Rs 1000 honorarium to 1 crore women family heads

Last week, in the state budget it was announced that the honorarium will be distributed from September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Arignar CN Annadurai.

Published: 27th March 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced in the Assembly that the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women heads of households would be given to around one crore women in the state.

The CM also gave a rough outline of the eligibility criterion the state government is looking at. He said that women who render their invaluable labour in various fields will be eligible.

Furthermore, he said this includes street vendors, fisherwomen, women construction workers, women working in small shops and micro enterprises, and domestic workers. The honorarium will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

ALSO READ | INTERVIEW: Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR

Last week, in the state budget it was announced that the honorarium will be distributed from September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Arignar CN Annadurai.

The honorarium was one of DMK's key poll promises in the 2021 Assembly elections. The party had promised it for all women household heads. Later, the government said it will be given only to eligible women household heads.

For the first time on Monday, the government has said exactly how many beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme. Though Stalin gave a broad eligibility criterion, it's expected that more details will be known only when a formal government notification is issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM MK Stalin Rs 1000 women family heads honorarium
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp