Tamil Nadu CM to provide Rs 1000 honorarium to 1 crore women family heads

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced in the Assembly that the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 for women heads of households would be given to around one crore women in the state.

The CM also gave a rough outline of the eligibility criterion the state government is looking at. He said that women who render their invaluable labour in various fields will be eligible.

Furthermore, he said this includes street vendors, fisherwomen, women construction workers, women working in small shops and micro enterprises, and domestic workers. The honorarium will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Last week, in the state budget it was announced that the honorarium will be distributed from September 15, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Arignar CN Annadurai.

The honorarium was one of DMK's key poll promises in the 2021 Assembly elections. The party had promised it for all women household heads. Later, the government said it will be given only to eligible women household heads.

For the first time on Monday, the government has said exactly how many beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme. Though Stalin gave a broad eligibility criterion, it's expected that more details will be known only when a formal government notification is issued.

