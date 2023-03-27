Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cops rescue baby abducted from Government Hospital in 12 hours

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping a new born male baby from Tiruppur Government Hospital in Mangalam on Sunday.

Published: 27th March 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu police

Tamil Nadu police arrest a 42-year-old woman for kidnapping a newborn

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  A 42-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping a newborn male baby from Tiruppur Government Hospital in Mangalam on Sunday. Police rescued the baby within 12 hours.

According to the police, Sathya (30) from Serrangdu in Tiruppur city gave birth to a boy on March 19 at Tiruppur Government Hospital and was taking treatment there. Meanwhile, she decided to go for a family planning procedure on March 25 and while going to the operation theatre, she left the baby with her mother-in-law Mala, who accompanied her to the operation theatre.  

When the two were climbing the stairs to go to the operation theatre, a woman volunteered to hold the baby to help her climb the stairs. When she reached the OT, she found that the woman was missing the baby.

Sathya informed her relatives, who lodged a complaint at Tiruppur South Police station at 5:30 pm. Police formed five teams and analysed the CCTV footage in the hospital. They shared the image of the kidnapper across social media and on Sunday morning, they arrested Pandiyammal’ (42) of Iduvai village near Tiruppur city,  and recovered the baby. The baby was sent to Tiruppur Government Hospital for treatment.

Pandiyammal confessed to having kidnapped the baby and said that she was wandering in the hospital for the past week trying to kidnap a newborn baby. Tiruppur Police Commissioner Pravin Kumar Abhinapu appreciated Head Constable Shankar Narayanan and the police team for swift action.

TAGS
newborn Government Hospital abduction case
