Tiruchy Corporation bets on public outreach to beautify city

TIRUCHY: While awareness campaigns and rallies for students and other youngsters on clean city initiatives can bring about a fresh wave of enthusiasm, they can run out of steam after the first couple of days. In order to keep the momentum going, senior officials at the Tiruchy Corporation are trying a participatory approach to ensure outreach of the city's beautification works to coming generations.

Officials have admitted that the response to the new strategy has been enthusiastic and that students have been actively participating. Initially, the corporation approached the National Service Scheme (NSS) of various colleges in the city and requested their support for cleaning some of the parks.

The idea, officials said, was to create a feeling among future generations that these were their parks and they should feel proud to protect its properties. After getting positive feedback from this initiative, the officials tried further initiatives to reach out to students.

This time, the corporation choose students to create murals through a drawing competition held at a college. The winners got a chance to display their talents in front of the K Abishekapuram zonal office. "I never thought I would get an opportunity to display my artwork in a public place with the corporation's support. We conducted our paintings on some of the walls in front of the K Abishekapuram office.

The corporation team gave us paints, brushes and other required materials. I also got so many responses and many people appreciated the works," said V Hariharasudhan, a student of Bishop Heber College. "This didn't affect our studies. The office space is close to our college, so we would go there during our free time or on holidays to finish it. Roughly one painting was done within three or four days.

All of us enjoyed working for the corporation and they also served tea and snacks. There are so many talented artists in our colleges and the corporation should use their service for the city's beautification," said M Jayasuriya of Bishop Heber College.

Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said, "We are trying to reach out to many families through the participation of students in the corporation activities. The participation of these students in corporation activities will make a good impact."

