University of Madras to adopt headship rotation system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The University of Madras syndicate has approved a proposal to introduce the headship rotation system for the academic year 2023-24, to stamp out the system through which the heads of departments are appointed based on seniority.

The proposal will soon be forwarded to Governor R N Ravi, the chancellor of the university, for approval, after which heads of departments will hold posts only on rotation basis for a term of three years. According to the management of the institute, the new system, once in place, will weed out internal conflicts, and bring in “efficiency and transparency” in the administration.

Earlier, a senior professor used to be appointed as the head of a department. However, with the implementation of the career advancement scheme (CAS), contenders vying for the headship position mushroomed, triggering instances of infighting and dismay among the faculty members not eligible for the post.

S Gowri, the vice-chancellor of the university, had held a survey to determine whether the old system should be continued or not. “Majority of the teachers wanted the headship rotation system in place. Central universities have adopted headship rotation,” V-C Gowri said.

Welcoming the proposed system, academicians termed it as a move to introduce second-line leadership.

“If a professor continues to head a department for long, it will affect the growth of the institute itself. The rotation system, which is adopted by central universities, should be followed here too,” said P Duraisamy, former vice chancellor of the institute.

