Waiting time sickens outpatients as Tenkasi govt doctors run late in TN

TENKASI: Though it has been five months since Tenkasi was pushed to 36th position among Tamil Nadu districts in the healthcare ranking, it seems the authorities concerned have yet not begun to resolve the issues. Outpatients at the District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) in Tenkasi lament that the doctors arrive late for duty, causing even emergency patients to languish in the hospital corridors.



S Jebin (14) from Ramachandrapattinam was bitten on his leg by a dog on Saturday morning. He rushed to the GHQH for taking the anti-rabies vaccine, but neither was there any hospital staff to issue outpatient (OP) tokens nor a doctor to treat him.

"The staff in the casualty ward refused to treat me. While the notice board claims that the OP would commence at 7.30 am, the first doctor walked into the general medicine ward around 8.10 pm. Even after this doctor prescribed me the vaccine, the nurses sent me out of the hospital to wash my dog bite wound claiming that they did not have soap. Finally, I was administered the vaccine only at around 8.45 am," he added.



Meanwhile, many patients from across the district, some even quivering with pain, were still awaiting a doctor at the orthopaedic ward. 75-year-old Kalimuthu from Melakalangal village had come on Saturday after he didn't get a chance to see the doctor the previous day. Suffering from severe pain in his leg, Kalimuthu waited for hours till the doctor walked in around 9 pm.

"This is the second day I am dragging my hurting leg and coming to GHQH. First, I had gone to the primary health centre at Uthumalai. They referred me to the government hospital at Sankarankovil, from where I was referred to the GHQH. However, instead of languishing here waiting for the doctor, it would have been better if I just took some painkillers and stayed back at home," the elderly man rued.



Another patient, who was getting restless over the doctors not reporting for duty on time, was 65-year-old Thirumalaiyachi. This diabetic patient from Tenkasi visited the GHQH to give her blood samples for tests. Since she was asked to come on an empty stomach for the tests, the waiting time had left her famished and weak. Even worse was the case of patients waiting for the ENT specialist.

After waiting for hours, hospital staff came around 10 am and asked them to leave as the specialist had gone on medical leave. Also, the patients in the psychiatric ward were waiting a long time for a doctor to arrive. The doctors' duty chart on the notice board has not been updated since March 22.



The office of the Residential Medical Officer, who is supposed to monitor the doctors' activities, remained locked during the entire OP time, while many doctors who arrived late on Saturday began leaving the OP ward even before the clock struck 12 pm. Former joint director of health services, Tenkasi, Selvaraj had earlier issued a circular mandating doctors in government hospitals to report for OP duty by 7.30 pm and go for rounds inwards between 11 am and 1 pm.

Though the GHQH notice board states that the OP time ends at 12 pm, the circular had instructed the doctors to be available at OP wards till 1.30 pm. When contacted by TNIE, GHQH superintendent Dr R Jesline said he will inquire into the allegations and take appropriate action.

