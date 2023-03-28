1,952 Tasmac staff fined Rs 5 crore for graft’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate between electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK leader P Thangamani over power tariff and functioning of Tasmac liquor outlets.

During the speech on the budget, Thangamani alleged there was no transparency in the sales at Tasmac outlets and also cited remarks by finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that stated there was no fairness and transparency in the sales and revenue from Tasmac outlets.

Responding to the charges, PTR said that there was no transparency in procurement and sales as there was no proper system in place to monitor the operation and sales at Tasmac outlets. He accused the AIADMK-led government of doing nothing to correct it and added that steps are being taken to make Tasmac operations transparent.

Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthilbalaji said that action was taken against 1,952 Tasmac employees and Rs 5 crore was collected as a penalty from them for malpractices.

Responding to criticism made by Thangamani over increasing the power tariff, Senthilbalaji attributed the increase to pressure from the Centre, adding that the previous AIADMK-led government failed to provide power connections to farmers despite their claim of a power surplus state.

CHENNAI: The assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate between electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK leader P Thangamani over power tariff and functioning of Tasmac liquor outlets. During the speech on the budget, Thangamani alleged there was no transparency in the sales at Tasmac outlets and also cited remarks by finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that stated there was no fairness and transparency in the sales and revenue from Tasmac outlets. Responding to the charges, PTR said that there was no transparency in procurement and sales as there was no proper system in place to monitor the operation and sales at Tasmac outlets. He accused the AIADMK-led government of doing nothing to correct it and added that steps are being taken to make Tasmac operations transparent.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthilbalaji said that action was taken against 1,952 Tasmac employees and Rs 5 crore was collected as a penalty from them for malpractices. Responding to criticism made by Thangamani over increasing the power tariff, Senthilbalaji attributed the increase to pressure from the Centre, adding that the previous AIADMK-led government failed to provide power connections to farmers despite their claim of a power surplus state.