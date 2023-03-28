Home States Tamil Nadu

1,952 Tasmac staff fined Rs 5 crore for graft’

Responding to the charges, PTR said that there was no transparency in procurement and sales as there was no proper system in place to monitor the operation and sales at Tasmac outlets.

Published: 28th March 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The assembly on Monday witnessed a heated debate between electricity minister V Senthilbalaji and AIADMK leader P Thangamani over power tariff and functioning of Tasmac liquor outlets.

During the speech on the budget, Thangamani alleged there was no transparency in the sales at Tasmac outlets and also cited remarks by finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan that stated there was no fairness and transparency in the sales and revenue from Tasmac outlets.

Responding to the charges, PTR said that there was no transparency in procurement and sales as there was no proper system in place to monitor the operation and sales at Tasmac outlets. He accused the AIADMK-led government of doing nothing to correct it and added that steps are being taken to make Tasmac operations transparent.

Minister for electricity, prohibition and excise V Senthilbalaji said that action was taken against 1,952 Tasmac employees and Rs 5 crore was collected as a penalty from them for malpractices.

Responding to criticism made by Thangamani over increasing the power tariff, Senthilbalaji attributed the increase to pressure from the Centre, adding that the previous AIADMK-led government failed to provide power connections to farmers despite their claim of a power surplus state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tasmac liquor outlets AIADMK
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp