50 scheduled caste families in TN's Denkanikottai gets direct access to main road

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Scheduled caste residents of Bodichipalli in Denkanikottai got direct access to the main road in the village after encroachments blocking poramboke land were removed Monday evening.

Over 50 SC families from the village didn’t have direct access to the main road and had to pass through a caste-Hindu area. There were illegal constructions on the poramboake land that were meant to make roads for the SC families. Though the revenue department cleared encroachments, they didn’t clear the debris.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre staged a demonstration in front of Krishnagiri collector’s car on Monday, following which the debris was cleared in the evening. N Anand (34), a resident told TNIE, “It is a historic day for SC families of Bodichipalli village. We had been struggling to reach our house for over 30 years. The poramboake road near our house has been encroached by caste Hindus and this prevented us from accessing the road directly. No action was taken on this despite several petitions.”

However, since last September, VCK functionaries staged continuous protests demanding the road and in January, the revenue department had cleared the encroachments. But the debris was not removed, so we couldn’t use the road,” he added.

VCK functionary A Madesh told TNIE, “For three months, we had urged the Kelamangalam Block Development Officer and Revenue Department to clear the debris, but no action was taken. So on Monday, we protested in front of the collector’s car and the BDO cleared debris within a few hours.”

Kelamangalam BDO Santhalakshmi said, “The encroachers didn’t allow us to clear the debris. Though we compensated them with nine cents of land, they had demanded a new home to be constructed for them. However, at present we have no schemes to accommodate their demand. On Monday, with the support of the police, revenue department and DRDA, the construction materials were provided to the other party and the debris was cleared.”

