Ambedkar statue in TN's Tiruchendur : VCK to petition Collector every Monday till March 2024

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The VCK along with a few associations has commenced a year-long campaign (March 27, 2023, to March 27, 2024) to petition the collectorate demanding steps to construct a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Ambedkar memorial park in Tiruchendur.



Condemning the authorities for ignoring their demand that has been pending for around 40 years, VCK cadre led by south district secretary Murasu Tamilappan, and members of 'Tiruchendur Doctor Ambedkar Silai amaippu matrum paramarippu sangam' and 'Thoothukdui mavatta Adhi Dravidar paraiyar samuthaya orunginaippukulu' staged a demonstration at the collectorate campus before submitting a petition to Collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meet on Monday.



The petition said the park was inaugurated by former home minister P Kakkan in 1962, but it never got documented in the revenue village records. "In the 1980s, a statue of former chief minister K Kamaraj was installed in the park, and from then the public and various groups have been demanding an Ambedkar statue in the park, which was established as the namesake of the nation's first union law minister. Also, the stone plaque containing details of the park's inauguration, which was removed from the park earlier, should be reinstalled," they added.



Tamilappan met media persons and said the district administration had been delaying the statue installation citing possible caste conflict. "However, this is a demand raised by all the residents in Tiruchendur. The Tamil Nadu government which relies on Ambedkar's values on social justice must consider our demand. The state had recently permitted installation of statues at Panneerselvam park in Erode and at Ambedkar Manimandapam in Chennai," he underscored. The associations will submit petitions raising this demand on every Monday until March 27, 2024.

