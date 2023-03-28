Amicus Curiae to assist Madras court revisit proceedings of detention advisory board

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed there is a need to review and revisit the proceedings conducted by the advisory board that deals with detention. A Division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and KK Ramakrishnan appointed two senior advocates -- B Kumar and C Arul Vadivel -- to make submissions on the matter. The court also appointed advocate K Prabakar as Amicus Curiae in the case to assist the court. Other interested counsel at the Bars can also make submissions. The court had made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Ganeshkumar seeking a direction to the authorities to cancel his detention under the Goondas Act. The judges said in the advisory board's report, there was a unanimous opinion stating that there was sufficient cause for the detention of the person in this case. The court wanted to know on what basis and evidence, the board reached such a conclusion. Noting that the advisory board's proceedings had not been chalked out previously, the court said there is a need to review how the board functions.