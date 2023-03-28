Ayyanar Oothu villagers raise objections to stone quarry proposal by Collector

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Ayyanar Oothu village near Kayathar have urged collector's intervention over a proposed stone quarry during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday.



Claiming that the operation of the stone quarry would deplete groundwater in their village, villagers said it will adversely affect cultivation and cattle rearing. "The villagers had also passed a resolution during a grama sabha meeting opposing the stone quarry and urged the state government not to provide license," said the petitioners, led by the panchayat president Shanmugaiah.



Meanwhile, people from Pandarampatti and Silverpuram, petitioned collector Dr K Senthil Raj against the Thoothukuti-Nazareth CSI diocesan's plan to separate their churches from Toovipuram parish.



Pandarampatti and Silverpuram, falling under Thoothukudi corporation, have CSI churches with a sizable population from scheduled castes. The petitioners said the CSI diocese had proposed to separate the Silverpuram and Pandarampatti churches from the Toovipuram parish, to form a new one. Compounding a cluster of small churches would be expensive and would be difficult to function. Hence district collector should stop CSI diocese to separate these churches from the Toovipuram parish, added the petitioners.



Another petitioner, E Panchavarnam (63), said she had sold a house to a couple named Marimuthu-Kaliammal of Trespuram. "The couple settled a part of the payment leaving a balance of Rs 14.5 lakh out of the total Rs 33.5 lakh. The couple, along with 30 henchmen, trespassed into Panchavarnam's house and vandalised the properties. They damaged textile materials worth Rs 1.5 lakh and also looted a cash of Rs 2.5 lakh. The Thoothukudi North police arrested Marimuthu but not the others," the petition said, adding that the suspects are roaming freely and threatening her.

