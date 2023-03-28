Chennai NGO gifts Narikuravar girl a new lease of life

Antony Fernando By

MAYILADUTHURAI: A surgery was successfully performed on a 10-year-old Narikuravar girl, born with Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), through fund provided by an NGO based out of Chennai. In stable condition and recovering from the surgery performed at MGM hospital, Chennai, on March 16, B Divya was visited by officials of the district administration on Monday.

The 10-year-old native of Puducherry was treated at MGM Hospital in Chennai for the defect which causes one or more holes in heart chambers. Mayiladuthurai Collector AP Mahabharathi told TNIE that B Divya was selected for surgery free of cost through a special camp conducted in Mayiladuthurai. “We had to arrange the camp since the Class 5 student was not a beneficiary of the TN Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme,” he said.

The condition was detected on Divya by Dr E Praveen of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) programme, who paid a medical visit to the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Residential School on February 21. Subsequently, an Echocardiography scan revealed that Divya had ASD, and was in need of immediate intervention. Since the parents of Divya found it difficult to arrange money, school headmistress K Krishnaveni met Collector Mahabharathi to seek assistance.

Later, a camp was jointly conduced by NGO Aishwarya Trust and the district administration at Mayiladuthurai General Hospital on March 7. Divya and M Siddharth of Class 2 were selected for surgeries, and surgery was subsequently performed on Divya at MGM hospital on March 16.

Chitra Viswanathan, the co-founder of the trust, said, “Since 2008, we have supported over 5,500 children. Since Divya hailed from a low-income family, we decided to bear the expenses of the treatment.”



