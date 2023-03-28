Cyber crime: TN Education department seeks action on student data sale

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu school education department submitted a cyber crime complaint with the Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Sunday seeking action against a staff who allegedly sold data of thousands of school students to higher educational institutions.

In his complaint, the District Education Officer (DEO), R Punniyakotti, said the school education department saw news reports and has reasons to believe that an individual in the department has been selling data of students of both government and private schools, including their personal details such as names and contact numbers, to third parties.

As per the media reports, a few education department officials were allegedly selling student details compiled on a CD to colleges and education consultancies. The reports alleged that using the Education Information Management System (EMIS) portal, education officers in the headquarters and other districts have also been selling the data.

Punniyakotti said “This individual is reportedly sharing the contact details of students from 20 districts. We strongly condemn this act of illegal sale of personal data, which not only violates the privacy of students but also puts their safety and security at risk.”

Kanchi cracker unit blast death toll rises to 12

Chennai: Five days after an explosion at a firecracker unit in Kancheepuram, Ravi (49) succumbed to injuries. The total death toll in the explosion has risen to 12. Ravi was admitted to CMC Vellore with 90% injuries. Police said he is survived by wife and two children. On March 22, a huge explosion occurred in a firecrackers unit near Kuruvimalai. Owner of the unit, Narendran, was arrested by Magaral police. He was remanded under various sections of IPC pertaining to negligent conduct causing injuries and death not amounting to culpable homicide.

