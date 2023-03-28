DMK councillor abused us using caste slurs, says TN sanitation workers 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Alleging that a DMK councillor verbally abused conservancy staff using caste slurs, the workers in ward 41 staged a strike on Monday pressing the officials to take legal action against the councillor. When contacted by TNIE, the councillor said, "All I did was ask the workers to clear garbage piles in the ward."



All sanitation workers in the ward took part in the strike on Monday and said though they had lodged a complaint against the DMK councillor, Senthamarai Kannan, no action was taken. Cleaning workers association member Amsarajan said in view of Chief Minister MK Stalin's upcoming visit to the region, the corporation officials took workers from ward 41 to clean the Viraganur ring road on March 21.



"During the works, this councillor came there and verbally abused us asking why we were cleaning spaces outside ward 41. The workers said Kannan used caste slurs to abuse them. If the corporation fails to take action against him, we will stage a protest at the zonal-level office," Amsarajan added.



Responding to the allegations, Kannan said he had gone to Viraganur on March 21 to ask the workers to return to ward 41 as the residents here were raising complaints about uncollected garbage. "However, the workers began to verbally abuse me. Even the officials there failed to address the issues I raised. All I asked them was to clear wastes in the ward before cleaning the ring road which doesn't come under city limits. I have also filed a complaint with the corporation and police against the sanitation workers. If no action is taken soon, the ward resident and I would have to resort to a protest," he added.

