HoD suspended in TN govt college after sexual abuse plaint by male PhD scholar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The head of biotechnology department of a govenrment-aided college in the city was placed under suspension after a male PhD scholar lodged a sexual abuse complaint against him.

According to sources, which is situated on Mettupalayam road, the male scholar was pursuing PhD (full-time) under the guidance of SR Madhan Shankar who is head of the department of Biotechnology (Post-Graduation).

“The HoD abused him sexually many times following which he complained to the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) in the college. But the ICC allegedly delayed the inquiry into his complaint. So, he lodged a complaint with Bharathiar University on March 10. Based on the directions from the university ICC inquired with the scholar and head of the department. Based on the preliminary inquiry, the college management has suspended him,” sources added.

The scholar had also alleged that he was discriminated because of his religion. When he opposed the guide’s behaviour, the HoD started to threaten that he would not complete his PhD work if did not cooperate. “Economically and psychologically I am broken,” he said in his complaint.

Madhan Shankar refused to comment on the issue stating the inquiry is underway. Top authorities of the government-aided college also refused to comment regarding this issue. When asked about it, Bharathiar University registrar (in charge) K Murgavel said, “A scholar from aided college complained with the university about sexual abuse. Not only this, ICC at college inquired about his complaint. Following the ICC inquiry report, the head of the department was suspended. Now the inquiry is continuing at the college.”

When asked about further action against him, Murgavel said that they will take a decision on suspending his research guideship after receiving the inquiry report from the college. When contacted, Coimbatore Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, V Kalaiselvi told TNIE that after receiving ICC inquiry report from the college, they will forward it to the higher education department for further departmental action.

The college management on Monday issued a media release stating there was no delay in its actions. “The college principal received the complaint by mail on March 11. On March 13, the complainant came to the college and gave a letter to the principal. As per his request, he was relieved from the PhD programme and his original certificates were returned.

After the ICC of the college received an email from the complainant alleging sexual harassment against the HoD, an enquiry was conducted on March 15 and as there is a prima-face case in the allegations, the HoD has been placed under suspension with effect from March 16. The enquiry was not constituted on the instruction received from university,” the college stated in the press release.

