IIT-Madras develops portable paper device to detect adulteration in milk

Published: 28th March 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a three-dimensional (3D) paper-based portable device that can detect adulteration in milk within 30 seconds. The test could be even performed at home.

The device can detect multiple substances commonly used as adulterating agents including Urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate and salt, among others
Unlike conventional laboratory-based methods to test the purity of milk, which are both expensive and time-consuming, this new technology is affordable and could also be used to test other liquids such as water, fresh juice, and milkshake for traces of adulteration. Only a millilitre is needed for the test, said a statement issued by the institute. 

The research was led by Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, associate professor, department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, along with research scholars Subhashis Patari and Priyankan Datta. They co-authored a research paper that has been published in the prestigious peer-review journal Nature. 
“The 3D paper-based micro device is made up of a top and bottom cover and a middle layer. All the reagents are dissolved either in distilled water or in ethanol, depending upon their solubility.

Using colorimetric detection techniques, all the adulterants are detected in different liquid samples. It is inferred from the investigation that the reagent only reacts with the specific adulterant in this method and not with any milk ingredients. Hence, this analytical tool can help to monitor liquid food safety and thereby increases the traceability of tainted milk in remote areas of developing countries.” said Mahapatra.

Affordable 
