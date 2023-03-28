Jumbo trouble: Sagging power lines being fixed in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the recent electrocution of a tusker after it allegedly brushed against a electric pole in Poochiyur, officials of Tangedco and Coimbatore forest division have started checking for sagging electric lines and damaged poles on forest boundaries.

While a group of Tangedco officials started rectifying sagging electric lines in private lands in the Kallar elephant corridor, another batch conducted field visits in Madukkarai. Sources said similar inspections would be carried out in other forest ranges in Coimbatore division including Boluvampatti, Karamadai, Periyanacikenpalayam and Sirumugai.

DFO TK Ashok Kumar convened a meeting with seven forest range officers and discussed steps required to prevent such freak incidents in future. He told TNIE that they have identified places where elephants come close to agriculture fields and residential area in a five- km radius of forest boundaries. The list of places would be shared with Tangedco.

“They would carry out field visits and replace damaged poles apart from rectifying sagging overhead live wires to ensure safe movement of elephants. Our joint inspection to detect illegal electric fences is also being held two times in a week. As per the district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati’s advice, we will convene meetings every fortnight with tahsildar, police and tangedco to review steps to mitigate man elephant conflict,” Ashok Kumar said.

Further, Ashok Kumar said they have requested a private player to provide a high decibel sound making device (High frequeny acoustic crop safety) that would emit a honey bee buzzing noise to prevent intrusion of wild elephants into human habitation or farm lands. “This would be an irritating sound for elephants and prevent them from entering into the agri lands and near human habitation,” he added.

COIMBATORE: In the wake of the recent electrocution of a tusker after it allegedly brushed against a electric pole in Poochiyur, officials of Tangedco and Coimbatore forest division have started checking for sagging electric lines and damaged poles on forest boundaries. While a group of Tangedco officials started rectifying sagging electric lines in private lands in the Kallar elephant corridor, another batch conducted field visits in Madukkarai. Sources said similar inspections would be carried out in other forest ranges in Coimbatore division including Boluvampatti, Karamadai, Periyanacikenpalayam and Sirumugai. DFO TK Ashok Kumar convened a meeting with seven forest range officers and discussed steps required to prevent such freak incidents in future. He told TNIE that they have identified places where elephants come close to agriculture fields and residential area in a five- km radius of forest boundaries. The list of places would be shared with Tangedco. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “They would carry out field visits and replace damaged poles apart from rectifying sagging overhead live wires to ensure safe movement of elephants. Our joint inspection to detect illegal electric fences is also being held two times in a week. As per the district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati’s advice, we will convene meetings every fortnight with tahsildar, police and tangedco to review steps to mitigate man elephant conflict,” Ashok Kumar said. Further, Ashok Kumar said they have requested a private player to provide a high decibel sound making device (High frequeny acoustic crop safety) that would emit a honey bee buzzing noise to prevent intrusion of wild elephants into human habitation or farm lands. “This would be an irritating sound for elephants and prevent them from entering into the agri lands and near human habitation,” he added.