Moment of reckoning for AIADMK as Madras HC to deliver verdict on March 28

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on a batch of civil suits and interim applications challenging the legality of electing Edappadi K Palaniswamy as the interim general secretary at a general council meeting and the conduct of the general secretary elections.

Deposed leader O Panneerselvam’s supporters PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam, both MLAs, and JCD Prabhakar filed the suits challenging the resolutions of the July 11, 2022, general council meeting, in which, amendments were made in the party bylaws and EPS was appointed as the interim general secretary. They also questioned their removal from the party without following due procedures.

The Supreme Court had recently held that the July 11 general council meeting was legal but left the legality of the resolutions to be decided by the Madras High Court. Subsequently, the civil suits were filed. Even when the suits were being heard by Justice K Kumaresh Babu, the polls to the general secretary post was announced on March 17. As per the poll schedule, nominations were filed on March 18 and 19. EPS alone filed the papers and several other party men filed papers on his behalf. If the verdict goes in favour of EPS, he would be declared elected unanimously.

Challenging the conduct of the organisational polls, OPS and the three leaders moved interim applications before the court. Meanwhile, EPS camp gave an undertaking that the results would not be declared until the final orders were passed.

All the petitions were heard together in special sittings on two holidays. Senior counsels, representing OPS camp, vehemently challenged the legality of the amendments and blamed flouting of the party rules in removing them from the party.

However, the counsels for EPS countered the arguments contending that bylaws are bound to be amended and OPS and his men were expelled because they tried to shake the very foundation of the party by aligning with opponents, and that there were no procedural violations. Orders were reserved after the final arguments on March 22.

SC put onus on HC

