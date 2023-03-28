Home States Tamil Nadu

Mullaiperiyar dam condition is safe, supervisory committee says after inspection

Five members, including the newly-appointed technical experts of the supervisory committee, inspected the Mullaiperiyar Dam, the baby dam, and the shutters on Monday.

By Express News Service

THENI:  Five members, including the newly-appointed technical experts of the supervisory committee, inspected the Mullaiperiyar Dam, the baby dam, and the shutters on Monday. Chief engineer of the Central Water Committee and Chairman of the three-member supervisory committee Vijaysaran met media persons and said the dam condition is safe and the issues between Kerala and Tamil Nadu regarding the reservoir will be resolved soon.

In 2014, the Supreme Court ordered the officials to raise the dam storage level to 142 feet. It had also appointed a three-member team and ordered that the team would monitor Mullaiperiyar dam periodically. Apart from Vijaysaran, Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resource Department Sandeep Saxena and Kerala Water Resource Department Additional Secretary V Venu are part of the supervisory committee.

Recently, the apex court had ordered the addition of Kerala's Irrigation Chief Engineer Alex Varghese and Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter-State Water Wing chairman S Subramanian as technical experts to the team.

On Monday, these five members came to Thekkady and took a boat to Mullaiperiyar dam. They inspected the area and discussed the maintenance work required in the summer months and later during the southwest monsoon. Following the two-hour inspection, the team left for Kumily. They would submit their report to the Supreme Court soon. "The supervisory committee will hold meetings with officials in New Delhi through video conferencing soon," officials from the public works department said.

