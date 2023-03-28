Seven surrender in Puducherry BJP man’s murder case

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/PUDUCHERRY: A day after a BJP functionary was hacked to death by bike-borne men in Puducherry, a total of seven persons, accepting their involvement in the murder, surrendered at the Judicial Magistrate III (JM III, Tiruchy court), on Monday.

The seven have been identified as K Nithiyanandham (43), S Sivasankar (23), S Raja (23), P Venkatesh (25), G Karthikeyan (23), A Vignesh (26) of Puducherry, and K Pratap (24) of Cuddalore. Magistrate Balaji has ordered for them to be lodged at the Tiruchy central prison after their health examination certificate is sent.

Police said they have been remanded till March 31. Villianur police have booked them under IPC Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148, (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and section 3 (punishment for causing explosion likely to endanger life or property) of Explosives Substances Act 1908.

NIA to probe murder?

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) may probe the murder of Senthil Kumaran (42), a BJP cadre who was murdered at Villianur on Sunday night. “The NIA has evinced interest due to the use of explosives. Let’s see if they take it up,” a senior police official said.

Home minister A Namassivayam said, police will take appropriate action. Allaying the charges made by opposition leader R Siva, he said, “Unavoidable incidents happen in some places. A meeting will be held regarding the murder.” Siva charged the government with collapse of law and order and demanded a probe.

