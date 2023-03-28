Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Sexual harassment’ at Kalakshetra: TM Krishna demands action

When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly. They are not in any position to challenge people above them, “ he added. 

Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Noted musician TM Krishna on Monday wrote an open letter to S Ramadorai, Chairman of Kalakshetra Foundation, urging him to take necessary action on the sexual harassment allegations levelled against a teacher by several girl students of the institute.

The institute has repeatedly denied the allegations by releasing statements citing that it conducted suo moto inquiry into the matter through its internal committee and found the allegations to be baseless. 

Stating that the response of the institution is disappointing, Krishna said in the letter, “No enquiry will be effective unless the atmosphere is caring and compassionate. When the place is so hierarchical, no one will speak freely and fearlessly. They are not in any position to challenge people above them, “ he added. 

