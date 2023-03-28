Thiruvalluvar statue: Coimbatore Corporation builds road in Kurichi lake to move material

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of installing a Thiruvalluvar statue in the middle of Kurichi lake, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has constructed a temporary mud road inside the water body. Social activists and environmentalists expressed fear that the pathway will affect the water storage area.

The civic body has been rejuvenating the 330-acre Kurichi tank at the cost of Rs 52.28 crore under the Coimbatore Smart City Projects by carrying out numerous development and beautification works. Parks, walking pathways, benches, water sports, people attractions, etc., are being set up in the Kurichi water body. As part of the project works, the civic body has installed Jallikattu-themed sculptures on the Kurichi water body’s shores and has begun the works to set up a Thiruvalluvar statue in the centre of the tank.

However, environmentalists have raised concerns over the dip in the water storage area of the tank.

K Kathirmathiyon, Secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause told TNIE, “In view of the installation, the officials have dumped huge piles of sand inside the tank. Due to this, the water storage area of the tank is likely to be decreased. It’s against the Madras High Court order. However, the officials have assured us that water storage will not be reduced. We’ve made it clear to the civic body that a contempt of court case will be filed if the water storage area dips after construction works.”

R Manikandan, environmental activist & coordinator of the Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaipu said that no public opinion was asked ahead of the construction of the Thiruvalluvar statue in the Kurichi water body. “There was no water flow to the small tank of the Kurichi water body for over the past 15 years. But now, the civic body has set up culverts linking the small tank with the big tank through which water will once again flow into the small tank. The officials said that the water level will not be decreased at any cost. So we welcome the civic body’s move to link both the tanks through the culvert channel,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The works carried out in the Chinna Kulam (Small tank) had no water flow for several years. Currently, we are constructing a pillar for the installation of the statue. As there is no pathway for the trucks to carry out materials for the construction works, we piled up sand in the water body. Once the works are completed, they will be fully removed and the culverts will be opened. With this, the water retention area will not decrease, but instead will only increase.”

