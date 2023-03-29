Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK stages walkout at Thanjavur council meeting over splurging Rs 1 crore for 'promoting' mayor

He questioned how public money could be spent in promoting the mayor and added that there was no information on aspects like the projects taken up and those completed.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  AIADMK members and the lone AMMK councillor on Tuesday walked out of the Thanjavur city corporation council meeting condemning the alleged spending of Rs 1 crore of public money for printing 55,000 copies of a booklet solely for promoting the mayor on the completion of one year of the council.

At the meeting chaired by Mayor S Ramanathan, AIADMK member from Ward 41 K Manikandan after raising a host of issues, including the writing off of tax arrears to the tune of Rs 6 crore, touched on the allegation of printing 55,000 booklets on the council’s completion of one year.

He questioned how public money could be spent in promoting the mayor and added that there was no information on aspects like the projects taken up and those completed. There has been only assurances and no fund allocation mentioned in the booklet, he said.

Further, the mayor's announcements like building 1,000 houses for sanitation workers at Chekkadai compost yard and the installation of CCTV cameras across the city remain unfulfilled, Manikandan said. Even as he was speaking the DMK members tried to shout him down.

Following this the AIADMK members and the lone AMMK member walked out of the meeting. Earlier, AMMK member V Kannukkiniyal sought proper maintenance of the underground drainage (UGD) network as she alleged that sewage water is overflowing in some areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 AIADMK Thanjavur council meeting
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp