Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of ex AIADMK MLA 

According to sources, businessman E Ravichandran, along with three others including then Sattur MLA Rajavarman, jointly purchased a firecracker unit near Vendurayapuram in 2018.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  The Srivilliputhur Principal District and Sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former AIADMK MLA M S R Rajavarman and three others who were booked on the charges of abducting and intimidating a Sivakasi-based businessman.

According to sources, businessman E Ravichandran, along with three others including then Sattur MLA Rajavarman, jointly purchased a firecracker unit near Vendurayapuram in 2018. However, the three others withdrew their share amounts and left the business one year later. Later, Rajavarman and others approached the businessman and demanded Rs 2 crore as their share in profits. Ravichandran refused to give them the money as the others had already left the business.

Later, Ravichandran moved court in Srivilliputhur demanding action against those who abducted him. He alleged the suspects threatened him to pay Rs 2 crore. The then DSP Rajendran and SSI Muthumariappan were complicit in the crime, he added.
 
Based on directions of the court, police booked Rajavarman, Rajendran, Muthumariyappan, Narikudi Panchayat Union vice president I Ravichandran (53), his wife Angala Eswari (50) and Thangamuniyaswamy under various sections, including 347, 365, 384, 386, 506 (2) of the IPC. The bail pleas of Rajavarman, I Ravichandran, Thangamuniyaswamy, and Angala Eswari were rejected.

