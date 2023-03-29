Home States Tamil Nadu

Four stray dogs beaten to death at Keezhavaippar in Tamil Nadu

Sources said the stray dogs injured 11 persons, including women and children, while they were walking to church in the wee hours of Sunday.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs pose threat to commuters in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Residents of Keezhavaippar fishing hamlet have allegedly beaten four dogs to death in the last two days. Sources said the residents were forced to do this as the panchayat authorities failed to take any action after stray dogs injured as many as 11 persons on Sunday. The fishermen in the hamlet had also not ventured out to sea in the last two days, and spent the time catching the dogs. However, panchayat president Rose Malar said nobody had killed any stray dog in the area.

Sources said the stray dogs injured 11 persons, including women and children, while they were walking to church in the wee hours of Sunday. "They were admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Barring a 25-year-old woman, all the injured have been discharged now," they added.

Following the incident, district administration officials headed by Vilathikulam BDO Thangavelu visited the victims and listened to their grievances. MLA GV Markandeyan had also sent his aides to comfort the families. The district administration then conducted a medical camp on behalf of the animal husbandry department, and offered medicines for 38 domestic dogs.

Meanwhile, a purported video grab of the residents beating four dogs to death went viral on social media. Speaking to TNIE, panchayat president Malar said BDO Thangavelu had roped in three dog catchers to nab the strays. "Nobody killed any dog here. That video grab circulating online was recorded someplace else. The dog catchers caught two stray dogs and the remaining ones fled to a nearby forest," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp