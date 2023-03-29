Four stray dogs beaten to death at Keezhavaippar in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Keezhavaippar fishing hamlet have allegedly beaten four dogs to death in the last two days. Sources said the residents were forced to do this as the panchayat authorities failed to take any action after stray dogs injured as many as 11 persons on Sunday. The fishermen in the hamlet had also not ventured out to sea in the last two days, and spent the time catching the dogs. However, panchayat president Rose Malar said nobody had killed any stray dog in the area.



Sources said the stray dogs injured 11 persons, including women and children, while they were walking to church in the wee hours of Sunday. "They were admitted to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Barring a 25-year-old woman, all the injured have been discharged now," they added.



Following the incident, district administration officials headed by Vilathikulam BDO Thangavelu visited the victims and listened to their grievances. MLA GV Markandeyan had also sent his aides to comfort the families. The district administration then conducted a medical camp on behalf of the animal husbandry department, and offered medicines for 38 domestic dogs.



Meanwhile, a purported video grab of the residents beating four dogs to death went viral on social media. Speaking to TNIE, panchayat president Malar said BDO Thangavelu had roped in three dog catchers to nab the strays. "Nobody killed any dog here. That video grab circulating online was recorded someplace else. The dog catchers caught two stray dogs and the remaining ones fled to a nearby forest," she added.

