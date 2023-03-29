Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister assures solution at the earliest for Aaruran sugar mill issue

Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, assured the Assembly that steps are being taken to protect the welfare of the sugarcane farmers of Thiru Aaruran Sugar Mill.

TN Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, assured the Assembly that steps are being taken to protect the welfare of the sugarcane farmers of Thiru Aaruran Sugar Mill. He expressed hope that a positive solution will be reached at the earliest.

After the minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneer Selvam gave his reply to the debate on the Agriculture budget for the year 2023-24, CPM Assembly floor leader VP Nagaimaali flagged the issue of the suffering of farmers due to the crores of rupees obtained by the erstwhile management of Thiru Arorran Sugar mill, Thirumandakudi in Thanjvaur district as loan. He urged the state government to take steps to free the farmers from the debt trap.

Similarly, another member, MH Jawahirullah, also raised the same issue. Responding to their demands, Anbil Mahesh, who is also incharge of Thanjavur district, said already several rounds of talks were held to address the issue and protect the welfare of the sugarcane farmers of the sugar mill. “A solution will be reached at the earliest,” he assured.

