Question of parentage: Order on DNA test set aside by Madras High Court

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has recently set aside an order of a lower court, which directed to conduct a DNA test for proving the parentage of a child, saying such an order ignoring the facts of the case is not permissible by law.

Allowing a civil revision petition filed by a Chennai woman, Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup recently passed the orders to set aside the 2020 order of the second additional family court in Chennai that allowed the DNA test.

The judge also directed the family court to dispose of the matrimonial case pending before it as early as possible on a priority basis. The matter pertains to suspicions raised by the husband, who hails from a northern district in Tamil Nadu, against the pregnancy of his wife.

Their marriage was solemnised on March 13, 2013. When she was with her parents in Chennai, she fell ill on April 14, 2013, and went to a nearby hospital where the doctors diagnosed that she was pregnant; later she gave birth to a girl. However, suspecting her fidelity, the husband charged her with adultery and filed a petition for divorce which was later transferred to the Chennai court. He alleged she was three-month pregnant on the date of marriage.

In the meantime, the wife filed petitions seeking restitution of conjugal rights and domestic violence cases against her husband and in-laws, besides claiming maintenance. The woman had told the High Court during the hearing that her mother-in-law had a problem with her father and so she instigated her husband against her.

