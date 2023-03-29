Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin writes to Jaishankar, seeking intervention into attack on fishers

Published: 29th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

fishermen

Image used for representational purpose | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Expressing serious concern over the rising instances of attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankans, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, wrote a letter to union external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention in the matter. 

In his letter, Stalin mentioned that the latest attack on Indian fishermen happened on February 15, on a crew of six from Nambiyar Nagar, who were out at sea on a country boat. They were reportedly fishing east of Thopputhurai, when about 10 Sri Lankan nationals in three fishing boats surrounded their boat and assaulted the Indian fishermen with iron rods, sticks and knives. 

The letter added that the Sri Lankan nationals also took away material worth about `2 lakh from the boat, which includes a walkie talkie, GPS equipment, a battery and about 200kg of fish. The injured were sent to a GH for treatment.

“I am pained to point out that these incidents of attacks are getting frequent. Hence, I request that the government of India take this up with the Sri Lankan government urgently, to restrain and take stringent action so that such violence are not repeated in the future,” said Stalin in his letter.
 

