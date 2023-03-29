Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Sugarcane MSP in Tamil Nadu to be hiked to Rs 4,000 per tonne in three years’

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneer Selvam assured the Assembly on Tuesday that steps will be taken to provide `4,000 per tonne of sugarcane within the next three years.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Agriculture Minister MRK Panneer Selvam assured the Assembly on Tuesday that steps will be taken to provide Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane within the next three years. In his reply during a debate on Agriculture budget 2023-24, Minister Panneer Selvam opinions were taken from 525 farmers from 27 different districts and other stakeholders before preparing the budget.

The minister also shared the achievement of the current government in the Agriculture sector, stating a total of 11.73 lakh metric tonnes more grains were produced compared to 2020-2021. Additionally, Kuruvari cultivation was carried out on 5.36 lakh acres in the Delta region, which he called “historic”. He also mentioned a significant increase of 55,000 hectares of registered sugarcane area during the 2022-23 sugar season.

Detailing the announcements of various welfare measures made in the assembly, the minister said a total of 120 welfare measures were announced during the 2021-22 Agriculture budget, benefitting a total of 77.13 lakh farmers. Likewise, a total of 133 welfare measures were announced in the 2022-23 budget, and of them, G.O.s were issued for 123 announcements and the remaining 10 are pending to get approval from the union government. He added around 80 lakh farmers have benefited through the last two Agriculture budgets. 

Responding to the demands of several members for increased MSP for sugarcane, the minister said, “Now the sugarcane farmers are given Rs 3,010 per tonne, and the MSP for the crop will be increased to Rs 4,000 per tonne within the next three years.” He further added a factory would be established in Panrutti to produce agricultural value-added products.
 

