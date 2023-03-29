Temple cart of gold to make a grand comeback in Madurai

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI : The HR&CE department has taken up the initiative to renovate the Thousand Gold Coin Car (Aayiram Pon Saparam), belonging to the Thirumalai Nayakkar era, ahead of the Chithirai festival. The festival car was earlier used for the Kallalagar procession while entering into the Vaigai river. It was dismantled and remained unused during the last few years.

Workers carrying out maintenance works

of Aayiram Pon Saparam in Madurai

on Tuesday | kk sundar

During the procession, the deity of Kallalagar will be placed on a massive palanquin, which would be halted near Tamukkam Madagapadi. After pooja, the deity in his golden horse vahan will proceed to the Vaigai river.

Speaking to TNIE, an HR&CE department official, said, “King Thirumalai Nayakkar decided to build a palanquin for lord Kallalagar, spending 1,000 gold coins. This was why the palanquin was named Aayiram Pon Saparam.

The deity would be mounted in this Saparam, which will be taken in the procession before entering the river. Now, the custom has changed. The Saparam will be assembled ahead of the festival and would be halted at Tallakulam, Deity Kallalagar will be kept in the Saparam and later proceed to Vaigai in the golden horse vahan.”

Even though the Saparam will not be taken into the river, other decorations and rituals will be conducted as per tradition. The damaged wooden parts of the car will be replaced with new ones and the edges would be protected with metal sheets.

Ahead of the festival, a team of carpenters have been deputed to restore the old Saparam. “As per advice from officials, we are carrying out restoration works with the original parts of the Saparam. Only for the brittle portions will be replaced with new parts. The work will conclude before the festival,” said a carpenter who was working on the Saparam.



MADURAI : The HR&CE department has taken up the initiative to renovate the Thousand Gold Coin Car (Aayiram Pon Saparam), belonging to the Thirumalai Nayakkar era, ahead of the Chithirai festival. The festival car was earlier used for the Kallalagar procession while entering into the Vaigai river. It was dismantled and remained unused during the last few years. Workers carrying out maintenance works of Aayiram Pon Saparam in Madurai on Tuesday | kk sundar During the procession, the deity of Kallalagar will be placed on a massive palanquin, which would be halted near Tamukkam Madagapadi. After pooja, the deity in his golden horse vahan will proceed to the Vaigai river. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, an HR&CE department official, said, “King Thirumalai Nayakkar decided to build a palanquin for lord Kallalagar, spending 1,000 gold coins. This was why the palanquin was named Aayiram Pon Saparam. The deity would be mounted in this Saparam, which will be taken in the procession before entering the river. Now, the custom has changed. The Saparam will be assembled ahead of the festival and would be halted at Tallakulam, Deity Kallalagar will be kept in the Saparam and later proceed to Vaigai in the golden horse vahan.” Even though the Saparam will not be taken into the river, other decorations and rituals will be conducted as per tradition. The damaged wooden parts of the car will be replaced with new ones and the edges would be protected with metal sheets. Ahead of the festival, a team of carpenters have been deputed to restore the old Saparam. “As per advice from officials, we are carrying out restoration works with the original parts of the Saparam. Only for the brittle portions will be replaced with new parts. The work will conclude before the festival,” said a carpenter who was working on the Saparam.